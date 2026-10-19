Rubio denies Ukrainian claims of pause in intelligence sharing

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday rejected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's claims that Washington had temporarily suspended intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

"There has been no pause," Rubio told reporters, directly disputing Zelenskiy's statements.

Rubio questioned why the Ukrainian president had made the claims publicly, arguing that leaders should focus on diplomatic efforts to end the war.

"I do not know where he is getting these things from or why he is saying these things to the press," Rubio said.

Asked about Ukrainian complaints that Kyiv had received no early warnings before Russian ballistic missiles struck the capital overnight, Rubio said he could not comment on the latest operations.

He said the US European Command had recently reviewed a technical software glitch affecting early warning systems several days earlier.

Rubio's denial followed remarks by Zelenskiy on Sunday during an appearance on NBC News.

According to Zelenskiy, intelligence sharing had been disrupted for a period during Russian ballistic missile attacks before US authorities eventually restored the transmission channel.