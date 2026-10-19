Japan, US launch major military drills with new long-range missiles

Japan and the US launched a major joint military exercise Monday involving approximately 56,000 personnel, with Japan's new long-range anti-ship missiles participating for the first time.

The 11-day Keen Sword 2027 exercise began with an opening ceremony on Japan's Ishigaki Island and will run through Oct. 29, according to a statement published by DVIDS, an official US military media and information distribution platform.

Around 45,000 Japanese Self-Defense Forces personnel and 11,000 US troops are taking part, alongside forces from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

South Korea and the UK have sent observers.

The biennial exercise, now in its 18th iteration, includes air and missile defense, facility protection, logistics, casualty evacuation, and maritime operations.

"Today, it is a great privilege and significance to commence Keen Sword 27 in Ishigaki, Japan's western-most point," said Adm. Tawara Tateki, commander of Japan's Joint Operations Command.

Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun reported that Japan's Type 25 surface-to-ship guided missile is participating for the first time.

The missile, with a reported range of around 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), will be used in simulated operations without live firing.

US Marines are also deploying NMESIS anti-ship missile systems and MADIS air defense equipment on Japan's southwestern islands near Taiwan.

The exercise comes amid tensions between China and Japan over Taiwan, as well as China's expanding military and economic influence in the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines are military allies of the US in the region, with Tokyo and Seoul hosting some 50,000 and 39,000 American troops, respectively, while Manila has granted the Pentagon access to its military bases.





