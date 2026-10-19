French premier calls for localized curfews starting Monday evening amid unrest

A French firefighter responds to a street barricade burns as clashes between riot police and demonstrators continue for the second day during nationwide protests against the high cost of living in Paris, France, 18 October 2026. (EPA Photo)

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said Monday he had asked prefects to impose partial and localized curfews starting in the evening following violence and looting during weekend protests.

"I have asked prefects to trigger a number of curfews for this evening," he told reporters after an inter-ministerial crisis meeting.

"They will be partial, they may be very localized," he added.

Prefects will consult mayors and business representatives before determining restrictions aimed at protecting people and property.

"There is no question of placing all of Paris under curfew. That would make no sense," Lecornu said.

He did not rule out a state of emergency if necessary, but said targeted curfews currently appeared more appropriate.

"My determination to restore order is total," he said.

Lecornu also announced "a very significant, massive judicial operation starting today," with nearly 200 investigators within the Paris police prefecture examining images and videos to identify suspects.

"First and foremost, those who caused the damage must pay," he said.

For affected businesses, he announced a short-time work scheme beginning Tuesday and a dedicated support fund to address cash-flow needs.

"This is a measure to protect employment," he said.

Lecornu also pledged discussions with political parties on campaign security and policing, and with unions on safeguarding demonstrations.

"Many people demonstrated peacefully last Saturday, and that must be said again," he stressed.