Brussels prosecutor orders 21 to be brought before authorities over protest violence

The Brussels prosecutor's office on Saturday ordered 21 people to be remanded in custody following violence on the sidelines of a national demonstration in the Belgian capital.

The group comprises 17 minors and four adults, who were due to be questioned throughout Saturday, according to broadcaster RTL.

The alleged offenses include arson, violence, vandalism, armed resistance, carrying weapons and making threats.

The prosecutor's office reportedly increased its staffing to handle cases related to the violence, mobilizing three additional magistrates on Saturday.

"Freedom of expression is fundamental in a state governed by the rule of law, but respect for others and public spaces are equally important," the prosecutor's office said.

It pledged a "firm and systematic criminal response" to the incidents that occurred on Friday.

Between 30,000 people, according to police, and 50,000, according to the FGTB trade union, took to the streets in Brussels on Friday to protest against austerity measures.

The demonstration was held under heavy police surveillance.

Several clashes erupted throughout the day between protesters and police in the Belgian capital.





