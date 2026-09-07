UK vows further measures amid 'unacceptable' expansion of illegal West Bank settlements

The British prime minister on Monday condemned the unacceptable expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, reiterating that the UK would respond with "comprehensive measures" soon.

In a phone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Andy Burnham said he was focused on ensuring de-escalation in the Middle East and supporting partners in the region to help restore stability and security.

Burnham recalled that the UK government would announce measures in response to the increasing number of illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, his office said in a statement.

"Turning to the situation in Israel and Gaza, the Prime Minister said the expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank was unacceptable and set out how the UK would announce comprehensive measures in response in due course," added the statement.

The pair also discussed areas where the UK and Qatar could deepen cooperation, including in business and investment and clean energy.

It comes amid a continued escalation in attacks by Israeli occupiers and Israeli military operations across the occupied West Bank since the outbreak of the Gaza genocide in October 2023 alongside expanded illegal settlement activity, road construction and restrictions on Palestinian movement.

The UN said in August that violence by Israeli occupiers had reached "unprecedented levels," with more than 1,430 attacks resulting in casualties or property damage documented in 2026 as of early August.

Around 750,000 occupiers live in 156 illegal settlements and 360 settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and carry out near-daily attacks aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians from their land, according to Palestinian figures.