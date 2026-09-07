No arms export licenses issued to Israel for weeks in 2025, Germany claims at ICJ

Germany told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday that it significantly restricted arms exports to Israel between August and November 2025, with no export licenses issued initially and later approvals limited to equipment that could not be used in the Gaza Strip.

Addressing the court during hearings on Germany's preliminary objections to a case brought by Nicaragua, German representative said Berlin closely monitored the situation in Israel, Gaza and the wider region and adapted its export licensing policy accordingly.

"The figures for licenses granted for the final export of arms to Israel fell significantly in the period from 8th of August to 23rd of November 2025, during which the federal government restricted its arms exports to Israel, in fact, no arms export licenses for final export to Israel were issued in the period from 8th of August to 12th of September," the representative said.

However, German newspaper Der Spiegel reported last week that the country approved nearly €800 million ($930 million) worth of military equipment exports to Israel in the first half of this year amid its ongoing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The German side argued the restrictions followed an Israeli military push at the time and were intended to ensure that arms exports remained compatible with international humanitarian law.

Germany also said that when processing of export applications resumed in late 2025, the decision was linked to a ceasefire agreement reached in Gaza.

Berlin claimed that its export licensing policy is subject to continuous review by government authorities and judicial scrutiny by German courts.

Nicaragua accuses Germany of violating its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention and international humanitarian law by providing political, financial and military support to Israel, as well as by suspending funding for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

Germany rejects the allegations, and argues that the ICJ lacks jurisdiction to hear Nicaragua's claims.