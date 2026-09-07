IRANS PARLIAMENTARY SPEAKER WARNS US ENERGY ASSETS IN GULF EXPOSED TO IRANIAN RETALIATION

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned Monday that US energy assets in the Gulf and around the Strait of Hormuz are exposed to Iranian retaliation if Washington strikes Tehran's oil and gas infrastructure.

"It's simple: the oil and gas production chain here is sprawling, accessible, and exposed. American oil and gas companies across these waters and facilities share that exposure," Qalibaf said on the US social media company X.

"Strike our assets and you get struck. We've already proven it. Ask the bases that are no longer viable," he added.

His remarks came amid US warnings that Iranian oil vessels could be targeted in response to attacks on American naval forces.

On Sept. 5, US Central Command (CENTCOM) shared footage detailing the targeting of Iranian vessels and quoted its commander, Adm. Brad Cooper, as warning Tehran against attacks on US ships.

"Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost — taking out three of yours," Cooper said.

"We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran's limited and exposed oil fleet," he added.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth later reposted the CENTCOM footage on X and added his own warning.

"It's simple: if Iran shoots at U.S. ships, we will destroy (and sink) their oil tankers. All they have to do is not shoot at U.S. Navy," Hegseth said.

"Iran's oil tanker fleet is defenseless — Iran has no navy or air force. Our planes, ships & subs can strike them all," he added.

The warnings come amid continuing US-Iran hostilities and tensions over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran maintains that its attacks on US military forces are carried out under its right to self-defense and has warned that continued attacks on Iranian commercial vessels, alongside what it calls a US naval blockade and economic war, would prompt retaliatory measures.