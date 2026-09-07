KREMLIN CALLS PUTINS MEETING WITH US ENVOYS ‘SMALL STEP TOWARDS PEACE’

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday described the recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow as "a small step toward peace."

Speaking at a press briefing, Peskov said Moscow "truly values" the US negotiators' peacemaking efforts.

"Certainly, any attempts are more or less effective; it's one small step toward peace," Peskov said. "We truly value the peacemaking efforts of the American negotiators very highly."

He said Putin personally expressed his high appreciation for US President Donald Trump's efforts and thanked him for his commitment to a peaceful resolution.

Peskov said Russia "does not rule out" the possibility of resuming trilateral negotiations on Ukraine, stessing "it is too early to talk about timing and location."

He also outlined that Kremlin isn't "ruling out" a phone conversation between Putin and Trump following the US negotiators' trip to Kyiv.

He added that the Kremlin does not yet have information about the results of the US envoy's meeting in Kyiv.

Witkoff and Kushner met Putin in Moscow on Saturday as part of US efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, which has entered its fifth year. They then travelled to Kyiv and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy on Sunday, marking their first visit to Ukraine since the war began.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said the talks lasted three hours and 10 minutes and covered the war in Ukraine as well as potential major Russian-US projects, describing the meeting as "substantive, constructive and extremely frank."

Moscow and Kyiv last held peace negotiations under US mediation earlier this year — three rounds in January and February — but were paused due to the war with Iran.



PUTIN-PASHINYAN MEETING



Speaking about Armenia, a former Soviet republic now forging closer ties with the EU, Peskov said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will "soon" pay a visit to Moscow at Putin's invitation.

He said the agreement was reached between Pashinyan and Putin in their meeting in Bishkek on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, adding that the exact date will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.

"During the meeting with Pashinyan in Bishkek — a very important and substantive meeting — several specific areas related to bilateral trade and economic cooperation were identified," Peskov said. "The relevant agencies will now work on these issues."

Peskov said the upcoming talks will address Armenia's choice between EU and Eurasian integration, and the leaders will have an opportunity to once again discuss the main issue from "all angles."

"This is, after all, the issue of choosing a development direction, Armenia's orientation, and the holding of a corresponding referendum," he said.



NORWAY'S MILITARY BUILDUP THREATENS RUSSIA



Meanwhile, Peskov said Norway's military buildup cannot be perceived by Moscow as anything other than a threat and requires it to take additional security measures.

"Certainly, such military buildup, which is aimed at our country, the Russian Federation, cannot but be perceived as a threat to Russia's security," he said. "And this is a reason to take additional measures to ensure our security. Our Defense Ministry, as well as other relevant services, are handling this."

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to Norway Nikolai Korchunov told Izvestia that Norway had deployed an artillery battalion equipped with four South Korean-made K9 self-propelled howitzers, with a range of up to 40 kilometers, near the Russian border.

Another 24 K9 systems are expected to be delivered to the Finnmark Brigade by the end of 2028, he said.

By 2030, Norway's armed forces are expected to receive 16 South Korean-made K239 Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers and missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometers, Korchunov said.































