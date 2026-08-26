Trump sends Saudi nuclear agreement to Congress

US President Donald Trump has submitted a landmark nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia to Congress for review, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Tuesday.

Citing an administration official, the WSJ said Trump has not abandoned his demand that Saudi Arabia normalize relations with Israel, a condition that has complicated efforts to finalize a broader agreement with Riyadh.

The 30-year nuclear accord was announced by the Trump administration last month. Under the agreement, US companies would play a central role in developing Saudi Arabia's nuclear infrastructure, with the arrangement designed to exclude foreign competitors from much of the work.

The agreement has drawn controversy because it could potentially allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium on its own territory, raising concerns among lawmakers and nonproliferation advocates about the spread of nuclear capabilities in the region.

According to the report, the deal was formally transmitted to Congress on Monday as required under US law. Lawmakers will now have an opportunity to review the agreement and potentially attempt to block it.

However, stopping the accord would be difficult. Congress would need to pass a joint resolution opposing the agreement, and lawmakers would require a two-thirds majority in both chambers to override a potential presidential veto.





