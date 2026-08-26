IAEA chief says new initiative to support nuclear power at sea

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said Tuesday that the agency is preparing to launch a new initiative aimed at advancing the use of civilian nuclear technology at sea.

Grossi said he met with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright in Washington, DC ahead of the launch of Atomic Technologies Licensed for Applications at Sea (ATLAS), an IAEA initiative intended to help pave the way for the deployment of civil nuclear applications at sea, including nuclear-powered ships and floating nuclear power plants.

According to Grossi, the initiative could support global trade and provide energy to remote communities and industries.

"Delighted to be with @ENERGY@SecretaryWright in Washington DC ahead of tomorrow's launch of ATLAS," he wrote on the US social media platform X.

He expressed gratitude for US support for the initiative and said the discussions with Wright also covered nuclear non-proliferation issues.

The talks included Iran's nuclear program and Grossi's recent visit to Syria, where he said "important progress" was being made.

The ATLAS initiative will be unveiled at an IAEA ministerial level event hosted by the US in Washington, DC on Aug. 26-27.





