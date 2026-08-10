France braces for 5th heat wave since June

People spend time at Champ de Mars during a summer afternoon, near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, 05 August 2026. (EPA Photo)

France is bracing for its fifth heat wave since June this week, with 22 departments placed on orange heat alert Monday.

France's national weather service, Meteo-France, issued an orange heat alert for 22 departments across the country as temperatures are forecast to approach 40C (104F) with the arrival of the heat wave.

Meteo-France also warned that fire danger level will remain high in many departments on Monday and Tuesday.

The country is set to experience its fifth heat wave since June, with temperatures expected to rise across almost the entire country and occasionally exceed 40C. The peak of the upcoming heat wave is expected mid-week, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

While Friday is also expected to be hot, temperatures are forecast to ease. Rain is expected mainly in eastern parts of the country on Saturday, potentially bringing relief from the heat.