Italian, Danish premiers call for tougher stance on uncontrolled immigration

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen issued a joint message on Monday, calling for a tougher stance on uncontrolled immigration.

"We don't accept uncontrolled immigration to Europe, and we have spearheaded a strict immigration policy; both in our home countries and in Europe," Meloni and Frederiksen said on US social media platform Instagram.

Reiterating their "desire" to protect Europe, the two leaders pointed to negative impacts resulting from illegal immigration, citing growing crime rates, pressure on public services, and erosion of public trust.

"The European populations, understandably, expect action from their politicians," they said.

Meloni and Frederiksen noted that they should "remain steadfast" in their efforts to deliver tangible solutions while ensuring security and protection for their communities.

"Together, we have succeeded in shifting the balance when it comes to criminal foreign nationals in the context of the European Convention on Human Rights. So more should now be expelled," they stressed.

The two leaders further called for the implementation of return hubs in third countries and other innovative solutions outside Europe, reaffirming that they are already working hard on that.

They further called for respect for their laws and European values.

"We both are proud of Europe's Christian cultural heritage and want to protect it. We expect those who come to our countries and choose to make Europe their home to respect our values and not try to impose a way of life upon us that we do not want," Meloni and Frederiksen further said.

Meanwhile, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also stressed the need to protect Europe's borders through strengthening EU border agency Frontex, combating criminal trafficking organizations and establishing repatriation hubs in Africa.

"Ceuta has been a test case and a lesson: the fight against illegal immigration is a common task. Unilateral decisions by individual countries cannot offload their consequences onto partner countries. Immigration must be managed together. Europe must protect its borders," Tajani said through US social media company X.