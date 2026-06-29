Spain cancels 320 trains ahead of nationwide railway union strike

Spain's state-owned rail operator Renfe has cut the number of train services ahead of a nationwide rail strike on Monday, canceling 320 high-speed, long-distance, and medium-distance trains, according to Spanish daily La Vanguardia.

The strike, called by the railway union, or Sindicato Ferroviario (SF), is expected to affect passenger services nationwide, although minimum service levels ordered by the Transport Ministry will remain in place.

The Transport Ministry says 262 trains, or 73% of the regular capacity, will operate on long-distance and high-speed routes. Approximately 65% of the 420 trains scheduled for medium-distance services will be maintained.

Commuter rail services will run at 75% of normal capacity during peak hours and 50% during the rest of the day.

The respective regional governments have set minimum service levels in Catalonia and the Basque Country, the daily said.

Renfe said passengers affected by cancellations would be offered seats on alternative services where possible or allowed to change or cancel their tickets free of charge.

The Railway Union opposes Renfe's plan to create a joint venture for its freight division with freight operator Medway, a subsidiary of MSC, arguing that the proposal would weaken the state operator's cargo business.

The union also accuses Renfe of failing to comply with agreements reached with unions and the Transport Ministry in November 2023 and March 2025 concerning the future of the freight division.

Meanwhile, the ministry warned that the strike could cause significant disruption as it coincides with the end of a summer weekend, when passenger demand is typically higher than usual.