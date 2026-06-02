Iran says its armed forces ready ‘more than in the past’ if war renews with US

A spokesman for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday that the readiness of the country's armed forces today "is more than in the past," claiming Tehran will use "different" types of weapons in case of a renewed war with the US and Israel.

"The best reason for this issue is that despite the use of its vast capacity on land, sea and air, America could not remove the Strait of Hormuz from Iran's control even for a few minutes,"

Sardar Mohebbi said in a statement carried by the semi-official news agency Tasnim.

Mohebbi said Tehran is ready for "all possible scenarios," adding that Washington "failed to achieve its goals" in the Strait of Hormuz during the latest round of the conflict.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February. Tehran retaliated with attacks targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, alongside the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but subsequent talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. Efforts for a solution, however, have continued since.