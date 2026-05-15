Teenager killed, 2 others injured in shooting in western France

This video screen grab shows a spent shell casing on the ground at the scene of a shooting in Nantes, France, on May 14, 2026, where a 15-year-old was killed and two minors were injured. (AFP)

A teenager was killed, and two others were injured in a shooting late Thursday in the western French city of Nantes, the mayor announced.

"A young minor was killed in a shooting that also left two people injured in the Port Boyer neighborhood this evening," Johanna Rolland said on the US social media platform X.

She added that security personnel along with the public prosecutor and police were present at the scene.

The perpetrator or perpetrators fled and no arrests have been made yet, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

Nantes public prosecutor Antoine Leroy reportedly said the gunfire targeted three young males. A 15-year-old died at the scene, while a 13-year-old was hospitalized in life-threatening condition. A third victim, aged 14, was also hospitalized but is not in critical condition.

Leroy further noted that the shooting is linked to drug-related offenses and an investigation has been launched.

The Interior Ministry told BFMTV that Interior Minister Laurent Nunez will visit Nantes on Friday following the shooting.