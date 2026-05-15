Erdogan arrives in Kazakh city of Turkistan for Turkic States summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the Kazakh city of Turkistan on Friday to attend the Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Erdogan was welcomed at Hazret Sultan International Airport by Kazakh State Counselor Erlan Qarin, Turkistan Region Governor Nuralgan Kucherov, Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry's Almaty Representative Janibek Zharaskanovich, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Ankara Yerkebulan Sapiyev, and other officials.

First lady Emine Erdogan and the accompanying Turkish delegation also arrived in Turkistan with the president.

Erdogan is attending the OTS Informal Summit at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Alongside Erdogan, the summit will also be attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, and Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Tufan Erhurman.