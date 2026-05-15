Finland lifts warning after possible drone sighting in southern region

Finnish authorities on Friday lifted a warning issued over a possible drone sighting in the country's southern Uusimaa region, saying the suspected object no longer posed a danger.

President Alexander Stubb said through US social media company X that Finland was not facing a direct military threat, while Interior Minister Mari Rantanen said it was safe for people to go to school and work.

Earlier, emergency authorities had urged residents to remain indoors after reports of "a potentially dangerous unmanned aerial vehicle" moving in the airspace.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said official measures were launched after the alert, adding that the Defense Forces had intensified surveillance and counter-capabilities.

The Finnish Defense Forces said they strengthened their surveillance and response capabilities after receiving information that drones may have strayed into Finnish airspace.

The measures included increasing air surveillance personnel, intensifying fighter jet readiness, and stepping up the use of army helicopters and naval vessels. The Border Guard also raised its readiness level.

Finnish Air Force Hornet fighter jets were seen flying over Uusimaa and off the coast of Helsinki early Friday morning.

Authorities imposed a temporary restricted airspace from 4 am local time (0100GMT) to ensure public safety. Maritime traffic in the Gulf of Finland was rerouted, while air traffic at Helsinki Airport was temporarily suspended before later resuming.

The Defense Forces said the expected target area of the suspected drone was between Helsinki and Porvoo.

After the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, Finland applied for and received NATO membership in April 2023.

Finland has the longest border of any NATO member state with Russia, with 1,343 kilometers (834 miles).