Russia, Ukraine trade accusations over overnight drone strikes

Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday accused each other of carrying out overnight drone strikes.

In Russia, Orenburg Governor Yevgeny Solntsev said on Telegram that Ukraine attempted to target several industrial facilities in the region, adding that four drones were shot down by air defenses, according to the Defense Ministry.

He said an air raid alert was issued overnight and temporary restrictions were imposed on flights arriving at and departing from the regional airport.

Those restrictions, along with the alert, were lifted in the morning.

Police in Kazakhstan's Aktobe region said fragments of what appeared to be a drone fell near the village of Alimbet, according to the Kazinform news agency.

The report said the unidentified object fell about nine kilometers (5.6 miles) from the Russian border, triggering an explosion and a fire, prompting an investigation by regional authorities.

Separately, Perm Governor Dmitry Makhonin confirmed that a drone landed on the grounds of an industrial site in the region's capital, located about 1,400 kilometers from the Ukraine border.

While Russian authorities did not comment further on the strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on the US social media company X that Yevhenii Khmara, acting head of Ukraine's Security Service, reported to him on a "new stage in the use of Ukrainian weapons to limit the potential of Russia's war."

"I am grateful to the guys from the Security Service of Ukraine for their precision. The straight-line distance is over 1,500 kilometers. We will continue to extend these ranges, and these are entirely justified Ukrainian responses to Russian terror.

"It is important that every strike reduces the capabilities of Russia's military industry, logistics, and oil exports," Zelenskyy added.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its air defenses shot down 98 Ukrainian drones over seven regions and Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

In Ukraine, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said a Russian drone strike hit the Industrialnyi district of the regional capital, targeting a gas station.

Meanwhile, Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said a hospital and residential buildings were significantly damaged, while a fire broke out on the grounds of the Danube Biosphere Reserve.

"Unfortunately, two people were injured: a 47-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman. The woman was hospitalized with multiple shrapnel wounds, and doctors assess her condition as serious," Kiper said.

Ukraine's Air Force said its air defenses downed 154 of 171 drones launched by Russia overnight.