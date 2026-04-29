Germany arrests suspect on suspicion of spying for Russia

German authorities arrested a Kazakh citizen on suspicion of conducting spying activities for Russian intelligence, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The Federal Prosecutor's Office identified the suspect as Sergej K. and said he was arrested on April 28 following an investigation into months of contact with a Russian intelligence service.

According to the warrant, Sergej K. passed along numerous pieces of information to a handler, including details on Germany's military aid to Ukraine and on the country's arms and defense industry, particularly companies developing drones and robotic technologies.

Prosecutors said the suspect repeatedly forwarded photos of public buildings in Berlin, as well as images of military convoys traveling on highways, including a convoy linked to the forces of a NATO country.

Besides, authorities said, the suspect provided information on potential sabotage targets in Germany and offered to recruit additional people for sabotage and espionage activities.

German authorities have intensified efforts in recent months against suspected informants and others believed to have been recruited by Russian intelligence, citing growing concerns about espionage and possible sabotage connected to Russia's war against Ukraine.





