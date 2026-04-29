Israeli army kills 1 Palestinian, injures 2 in Gaza despite ceasefire

A Palestinian was killed and two others were injured in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire in place since last October, medical sources said.

The sources said a man was killed and his body was brought to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after an Israeli drone strike in the Al-Twam area, northwest of the city.

In the northern city of Beit Lahia, a woman was injured by Israeli gunfire, medical sources and eyewitnesses said.

A young Palestinian was also wounded after an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped a bomb in the Sheikh Nasser area, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Earlier Wednesday, the Israeli army demolished homes and residential buildings in areas under its control east of Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, amid artillery shelling and gunfire in the vicinity, witnesses said.

Israeli artillery also shelled areas east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, while Israeli naval forces targeted the coast of Khan Younis with shells and gunfire, according to local sources.

Israeli attacks have killed around 823 Palestinians and injured 2,308 others since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The ceasefire agreement was reached after two years of genocidal war that began on Oct. 8, 2023, killing at least 72,600 Palestinians, injuring over 172,400, and causing massive destruction affecting about 90% of the civilian infrastructure.