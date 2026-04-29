US, Algeria discuss boosting security, economic cooperation

Algerian and US officials held talks on Wednesday to discuss boosting security and economic cooperation, with a focus on counterterrorism in the Sahel region.

The discussions came during a meeting between Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, and General Dagvin Anderson, Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), the Algerian state news agency APS reported.

Landau said after the meeting that the two countries have effectively begun developing the full potential of their bilateral relationship and pointing to broad opportunities to enhance economic and trade cooperation.

He added that there are important areas for security cooperation, particularly in addressing challenges in the Sahel region, alongside efforts to find a solution to the Western Sahara issue.

On Dec. 10, 2020, Washington recognized Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara and announced plans to open a US consulate in the city of Dakhla in the disputed territory between Morocco and the Polisario Front.

Morocco proposes broad autonomy for the region under its sovereignty, while the Polisario Front calls for a referendum on self-determination, a position supported by Algeria, which hosts refugees from the territory.

Anderson, for his part, said Washington is looking to strengthen cooperation with Algeria in counterterrorism, saying that the threat is urgent given its global spread.

He said security cooperation between the two countries is becoming increasingly important, noting the potential to combine US expertise with Algerian capabilities in this field, according to the same source.

He also praised Algeria's role in the region, and stressed the importance of expanding coordination and exchanging expertise to address shared challenges.

Landau and Anderson began a visit to Algeria on Monday to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation on several issues, particularly regional security.

US-Algerian relations have recently seen increased high-level contacts and visits.

The United States is not a major destination for Algeria's foreign trade, but both countries have recently expressed interest in expanding trade flows in both directions and exploring opportunities in trade and investment.