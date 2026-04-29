‘Israel must withdraw from Lebanon,’ French defense minister says

France said on Wednesday that Israel must withdraw from Lebanese territory and called on all parties to respect the ceasefire reached earlier this month.

"Israel must withdraw from Lebanese territory," Defense Minister Catherine Vautrin said on US social media company X.

She said France's objective is to support the Lebanese state and its people in achieving peace and lasting stability.

"All parties must respect the ceasefire and preserve Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity," she added.

Vautrin added that the disarmament of Hezbollah should be pursued by the Lebanese with the support of the international community.

"France strongly condemns all attacks against UNIFIL, which are unjustifiable," she said.

Israel maintains a so-called "buffer zone" in southern Lebanon, where it started operations in early March, as Hezbollah retaliated to the Iran war.

The US-mediated ceasefire took effect on April 17 and has been extended till mid-May.



