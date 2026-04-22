Germany’s Merz says climate policy essential for global security, prosperity

Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday reaffirmed Germany's commitment to climate goals, saying they are essential to global security, peace, and prosperity.

"Climate policy is also a policy for global security and global prosperity," Merz said during the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin. "We are witnessing how the advance of global warming is intensifying existing conflicts and threatens to trigger new ones."

Merz expressed optimism about the upcoming UN climate conference, COP31, scheduled for the fall in Antalya, Türkiye, and said Germany would remain a "reliable partner" in international efforts.

"We recognize the seriousness of climate change. And Germany is determined to make a strong contribution to addressing that," he said. "Our commitment to the Paris Agreement and our climate goals are firm. Innovation and technology are at the heart of our approach."

He stressed that climate protection depends on strong cooperation with industry and warned that policies must not weaken the country's manufacturing base.

"Let us be sure climate protection must not endanger the industrial base in Germany and in our countries. The transformation that leads to deindustrialization will not find acceptance among the people, and it will eventually hamper innovation," he said.

Merz thanked COP31 President and Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum for attending the Berlin talks, adding that the discussions would help ensure a successful outcome in Antalya.

Addressing the financial gap between the Global North and South, the chancellor said Germany would remain a leading contributor to public climate finance.

"Germany maintains climate partnerships with countries that are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. That too is part of our climate policy," he said.

"We recognize that the effects of climate change are distributed unevenly and often affect most severely those who have contributed least to the problem," he added.