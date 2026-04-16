SWEDENS SCHOOLS ABANDON DIGITAL LEARNING

This approach, aiming to halt declining educational standards, is being implemented with the slogan "from screen to skin," particularly targeting the complete elimination of screen use in younger age groups.



The government has lifted the requirement for compulsory digital education in preschools, which was introduced in 2019, and has also banned giving tablets to children under two years of age.



A massive budget of approximately $200 million has been allocated for the purchase of textbooks for schools, and it has been decided to completely ban mobile phones, including their use for educational purposes.



Neuroscientists support this decision, stating that screens cause severe distraction in the classroom and that reading from digital devices makes it difficult to process information.



On the other hand, the business community and some educators express concerns that this analog transition could leave students unprepared for the future digital workforce.



A warning is issued that Sweden's position as home to technology giants could be harmed if digital literacy decreases.

OECD officials, meanwhile, emphasize that introducing technology into classrooms without a pedagogical plan might have lowered Sweden's PISA scores, but digital tools should be used in a balanced way rather than being completely abandoned.