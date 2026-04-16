Italian premier expresses interest in joint drone production with Ukraine

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Wednesday that Rome and Kyiv are interested in joint drone production, following her meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Italy is very interested in developing joint production, especially in the drone sector, in which Ukraine has become a leading nation in recent years," Meloni said at a news conference in Rome, alongside the Ukrainian president. "We discussed how to strengthen defense cooperation."

Zelensky said he updated Meloni about the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"Right now, the Shaheds (Iranian drones) are in the skies over Ukraine again, there are massive attacks, and we absolutely need additional anti-aircraft systems," he said.

Zelensky added that Ukraine and Italy can work together on the production of anti-aircraft defense systems, which he said are vital to defend against the drones.