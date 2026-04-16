Germany ready to contribute to securing Strait of Hormuz after truce: Chancellor Merz

Chancellor Friedrich Merz attends a joint press conference with Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin after their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 16 April 2026. (EPA Photo)

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Thursday that Germany is prepared to contribute militarily to securing the Strait of Hormuz after a ceasefire between the US and Iran.

Speaking at a news conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin after their meeting in Berlin, Merz reiterated support for diplomatic initiatives to maintain the ceasefire and continue negotiations.

"We share the view that there can be no lasting peace in the region without a diplomatic solution. This requires a viable, robust agreement," he said. "In this context, it must be clear that Iran's military nuclear program must be terminated. Iran must not acquire the nuclear bomb."

Asked about Friday's meeting in Paris, which will be co-hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Merz said Germany is ready to contribute to securing the Strait of Hormuz, provided the legal and political conditions are met.

"We are, in principle, prepared to participate in securing transit routes. This requires an end to hostilities. It requires, at the very least, a provisional ceasefire," he told reporters.

He added that any German military involvement would require an international legal mandate, preferably from the United Nations. After that, Germany would need to approve the mission, followed by a vote in parliament.

"We are still a long way from that," Merz stressed.

He declined to comment on media reports that the German navy was preparing minesweepers for possible deployment, saying details of a possible mission and Germany's potential contributions would be discussed at the Paris meeting.