3 arrested for attempted arson attack on Persian-language media group in London

Three men, including a 16-year-old boy, have been arrested following an attempted arson attack on the offices of a Persian-language media organization in Northwest London, police said Thursday.

Officers on proactive patrols in Wembley were informed that an ignited container had been thrown towards the premises at around 8.30 pm local time (1930GMT), the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

The container landed in a car park, where the fire immediately put itself out, noted the police, adding that no damage was reported and there were no injuries.

"An Armed Response Vehicle (ARV), which was in the area, quickly located a vehicle matching the description and began a pursuit when the driver failed to stop for police."

The statement said it later crashed on Ballards Lane, close to the junction with Woodberry Gardens.

A boy aged 16 and two men aged 19 and 21 were arrested on suspicion of arson, endangering life, and taken into police custody.

Meanwhile, a number of buildings nearby were evacuated as a precaution, although it was quickly established there was no wider risk.

The police said the attack is not being treated as a terrorist incident but is being investigated by detectives from counter-terrorism policing in London.