Europe weighs bans, limits on social media for minors amid rising concerns

A growing number of European countries are moving to limit minor's access to social media amid rising concern over the impact of online platforms on young people's mental health and well-being.

From Greece to France, governments are either drafting or advancing legislation that would restrict access for users under the age of 15 or 16.

While the approaches differ, the direction is increasingly clear: stricter controls, stronger age verification, and greater responsibility placed on technology companies.

Greece is among the latest to act. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday that minors under 15 will be banned from social media starting in January 2027, linking the decision to scientific evidence of anxiety, sleep disruption, and addictive platform design.

He has also called for a European-wide system to verify users' ages, arguing that national rules alone may not be enough in a borderless digital environment.

France is pushing ahead with similar measures, but on a shorter timeline. Lawmakers have already backed plans to ban social media for under-15s, although details are still being negotiated between the two houses of parliament.

President Emmanuel Macron has said he wants the restrictions in place by the start of the next school year in September, alongside tighter limits on smartphone use in schools.

In Spain, the government has proposed an even higher threshold. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called for a ban for those under 16, describing today's online environment as a "digital Wild West."

The proposals include stricter obligations on platforms to verify users' ages, as well as new legislation targeting the spread of non-consensual AI-generated content.

Elsewhere, Austria plans to prevent children under 14 from opening social media accounts, while Portugal has already introduced rules requiring parental consent for users under 16.

- Ireland, Poland, Germany, Italy, and the continent

Denmark, in Northern Europe, and Slovenia, in Central Europe, are considering similar restrictions.

New initiatives are also emerging. In Ireland, the government is preparing to introduce an age limit as part of its forthcoming Digital and Artificial Intelligence Strategy, currently under cabinet review.

According to public broadcaster RTE, the plan will include draft legislation restricting social media use for children under 16, with a strong focus on online safety.

Poland is taking a related, though distinct, approach. Authorities have announced a ban on cellphone use in schools for students under 16, set to take effect on Sept. 1. Education Minister Barbara Nowacka said the move places Poland among countries seeking to limit children's screen time and social media exposure.

According to public broadcaster TVP World, the measure forms part of a broader legislative reform described as crucial for the education system.

Germany and Italy have so far taken a more cautious approach. Both countries already require parental permission for younger users, but discussions are ongoing about whether tougher rules are needed.

In Germany, a government-backed commission is expected to publish proposals later this year.

The UK, meanwhile, has a pilot scheme involving around 300 teenagers to examine how limits such as daily screen time caps, app restrictions, and night-time curfews affect well-being. Officials say the findings will help shape future policy.

At a European level, there are also signs of coordination.

The European Parliament has called for a minimum age of 16 for independent access to social media, while allowing younger teenagers to use platforms with parental consent. It has also raised concerns about features such as infinite scrolling, which critics say encourage excessive use.

Last December, Australia introduced what is widely seen as the world's first nationwide ban on social media for under-16s. The law requires platforms including Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat to prevent minors from creating or maintaining accounts, with companies facing significant fines if they fail to comply.

The Australian model places the responsibility firmly on tech firms, rather than parents. Early reports suggest that millions of accounts linked to underage users have been removed, although enforcement has not been straightforward.

Verifying age without collecting sensitive personal data remains a technical challenge, and there are concerns that young users may find ways around the rules.





