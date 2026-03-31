Italy denies US use of Sigonella air base

Italy refused US authorization to use the Sigonella air base, Italian news agency ANSA reported Tuesday, citing local media and informed sources.

The refusal came after a US flight plan showed a stopover at Sigonella en route to the Middle East.

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto denied permission, ANSA said, noting that no formal authorization had been requested and the Italian military command had not been consulted.

The flight plan was communicated while the aircraft were already in the air, and checks confirmed these were not regular or logistical flights covered under Italy's existing treaty with the United States.





