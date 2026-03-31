UK, Syrian leaders discuss 'need for a viable plan' to reopen Strait of Hormuz

The UK and Syrian leaders on Tuesday stressed the "need for a viable plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz," according to a British government statement.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa at 10 Downing Street, with both leaders calling it a "significant moment" for UK-Syria relations.

Both leaders emphasized their intention to "work with others to restore freedom of navigation," hinting at potential international collaboration to ease tensions in the Gulf and secure one of the world's most critical shipping routes.

The two discussed the ongoing Middle East conflict, stressing the need to avoid further escalation and restore regional stability.

They also addressed efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, citing its prolonged closure's severe economic impact, and agreed to work with international partners to ensure freedom of navigation.

Starmer welcomed Syria's actions against ISIS (Daesh) and highlighted growing UK-Syria cooperation on counter-terrorism.

Migration was another key topic, with the British leader pushing for closer collaboration on returns, border security, and tackling people-smuggling networks.

Both sides also underlined the importance of rebuilding Syria's infrastructure as part of its economic transition, discussing potential roles for British businesses.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact, according to the official statement.



