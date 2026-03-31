Teachers in France go on strike over job cuts

Primary and secondary school teachers in France went on strike Tuesday to protest job cuts and class closures.
According to the Ministry of Education, 7.56% of all education staff and 9.68% of teachers participated.
Participation was higher among school support staff, at 16.9%.
"This national strike is the culmination of the week of actions across the profession," Catherine Nave-Bekhti, CFDT Education (education branch of the French Democratic Confederation of Labour) secretary general, told broadcaster Franceinfo.
In a joint statement, French education unions criticized government budget choices, particularly the planned 4,000 teaching job cuts across public and private sectors.