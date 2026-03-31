UN chief 'strongly' condemns deadly attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday "strongly" condemned the killing of two Indonesian peacekeepers from the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

"The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the peacekeepers who died, and to the Republic of Indonesia. He wishes a full and fast recovery to the injured peacekeepers," said a statement by Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Stressing that the incident was "the second fatal incident within a 24-hour span," he said attacks on peacekeepers are "grave violations of international humanitarian law and of Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) and may amount to war crimes."

Emphasizing the need for accountability, it further noted that "no one should ever have to die serving the cause of peace."

Guterres also urged "all actors to uphold their obligations under international law and to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property at all times."

Conveying his "deepest appreciation" to all those serving within UNIFIL, Guterres also noted the "importance of their safety and security, and UNIFIL's freedom of movement."

"The United Nations urges the parties to de-escalate immediately and fully adhere to their obligations under Security Council resolution 1701 (2006)," the statement added.

In a statement on Monday, UNIFIL said two soldiers were killed in an "explosion of unknown origin" that destroyed their vehicle near the town of Bani Hayyan in the Marjeyoun district.

The incident marks the second of its kind within 24 hours, the mission said, adding that an investigation into the circumstances has been launched.

On Sunday, UNIFIL said one peacekeeper was killed and another injured after a projectile hit a UNIFIL position near the town of Adshit al-Qusayr in southern Lebanon.