Germany urges unified G7 stance on ending war in Iran

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Thursday called on the G7 nations to adopt a unified stance with the US to bring the war in Iran to a swift end.

"We will and must strive for common solutions in intensive discussions over the next few days. As difficult as that may be given the situation," said Wadephul at the start of a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Vaux-de-Cernay, France, located west of Paris.

Further destabilization must be prevented, economic freedom secured, and prospects for an end to hostilities and the post-conflict period developed, German press agency dpa quoted Wadephul as saying after an initial exchange of views with his colleagues Yvette Cooper and Jean-Noel Barrot from the UK and France.

WADEPHUL: TALK WITH RUBIO IMPORTANT



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is not expected to arrive until Friday, the second day of the meeting.

In addition to Germany, the "Group of Seven" alliance includes France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, Canada, and the United States.

The meeting is the first formal gathering of G7 foreign ministers since the start of US and Israeli attacks on Iran in late February.

Wadephul said it was "good, important, and right" that the group could speak with Rubio. He added that he was confident that "we can define a common position. Of course, the goal is to end this conflict as quickly as possible but also to end it in a sustainable way."

This means restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz, which is currently blocked by Iran, and ensuring that Tehran poses no threat in the future to Israel, other neighboring countries, or Europe, according to the minister.