France seizes tanker suspected of false flag in Mediterranean

The French Navy seized an oil tanker coming from Russia and suspected of flying a false flag in the western Mediterranean on Friday, authorities said.

"This morning in the Mediterranean, the French Navy intercepted and boarded another vessel from the shadow fleet, the Deyna," President Emmanuel Macron said on the US social media platform X.

"These vessels, which evade international sanctions and violate the law of the sea, are profiteers of war. They line their pockets while helping finance Russia's war effort. We will not allow it," Macron added.

He said the war in Iran would not divert France from supporting Ukraine.

Maritime authorities said the Deyna was flying a Mozambican flag and that an onboard inspection found it was sailing under a "false flag," according to broadcaster Franceinfo.

The Marseille public prosecutor's office has been notified, and the vessel has been diverted.

The Mediterranean Maritime Prefecture said the ship "is currently being escorted by French Navy vessels to an anchorage for further checks."





