Israeli reservist detained over alleged leak of Iron Dome secrets to Iran

An Israeli reservist has been detained on suspicion of leaking classified information about the country's Iron Dome air defense system to Iranian intelligence, authorities said Friday.

In a joint statement, Israeli police and the security agency Shin Bet (Shabak) said the suspect served in a military unit responsible for air defense systems and was arrested on allegations of espionage on behalf of Iran.

The 26-year-old soldier, identified as Roz Cohen, was taken into custody following a covert investigation.

Authorities said Cohen had been in contact with Iranian intelligence for months and allegedly passed on sensitive information related to the Iron Dome system.

Officials said further details about the investigation and the alleged intelligence leak would be made public in the coming days.

The Iron Dome system has played a key role in intercepting retaliatory strikes from Iran following attacks launched by Israel and the US on Feb. 28.

Israel's defensive network includes the Iron Dome system designed to intercept short-range rockets, David's Sling for medium-range threats, and the long-range Arrow missile defense system.





