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News World Trump says US getting close to meeting objectives in Iran war

Trump says US getting close to meeting objectives in Iran war

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington was nearing the completion of military objectives in Iran, and was considering winding down operations in the Middle East.

Reuters WORLD
Published March 21,2026
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TRUMP SAYS US GETTING CLOSE TO MEETING OBJECTIVES IN IRAN WAR

President Donald Trump said ⁠on Friday ⁠the U.S. was getting very close to meeting its objectives ⁠as it considers winding down its military efforts in the Iran war and called on countries that use Strait of Hormuz to ⁠guard ⁠and police it "as necessary."

"The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations ⁠who use it — The United States does not!," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"If asked, ⁠we ‌will ‌help these Countries ⁠in ‌their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn't be ⁠necessary once ⁠Iran's threat is eradicated," ⁠he said. (