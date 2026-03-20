Trump says US getting close to meeting objectives in Iran war

President Donald Trump said ⁠on Friday ⁠the U.S. was getting very close to meeting its objectives ⁠as it considers winding down its military efforts in the Iran war and called on countries that use Strait of Hormuz to ⁠guard ⁠and police it "as necessary."

"The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations ⁠who use it — The United States does not!," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"If asked, ⁠we ‌will ‌help these Countries ⁠in ‌their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn't be ⁠necessary once ⁠Iran's threat is eradicated," ⁠he said. (









