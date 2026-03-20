Trump says US getting close to meeting objectives in Iran war

President Donald Trump said on Friday the U.S. was getting very close to meeting its objectives as it considers winding down its military efforts in the Iran war and called on countries that use Strait of Hormuz to guard and police it "as necessary."
"The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not!," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
"If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn't be necessary once Iran's threat is eradicated," he said. (