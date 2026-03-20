US Muslims perform Eid holiday prayers at mosques across country

At mosques across the country, Muslims across the US early Friday performed prayers for the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Hundreds of worshippers convened at the Diyanet Center of America (DCA) in Maryland, located about half an hour from the capital Washington, DC, where Muslims from diverse nationalities came together for prayers.

Worshippers filled the mosque and its courtyard at the DCA, one of the largest mosques in the US, and bowed their heads in prayer. A second service was also held later in the morning.

Following prayers, worshippers exchanged holiday greetings and gathered for breakfast at the Islamic center's complex.

In addition to the Turkish community, Muslims from various backgrounds joined the prayers, reflecting the diversity of the Muslim population in the US.

- Celebrations in New Jersey

The holiday was also celebrated in New Jersey, one of the states with a large Muslim population and a sizeable Turkish one.

At the Bergen Diyanet Mosque and Cultural Center in the borough of Cliffside Park, Muslims performed prayers and later gathered in the mosque's courtyard, where an open buffet breakfast was served to the congregation.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn to sunset.

The holiday begins with the sighting of the new moon and is typically marked by communal prayers and family gatherings.

This year's celebrations come as many Muslims around the world observe the holiday amid ongoing conflicts and humanitarian crises in parts of the Middle East and Africa.





