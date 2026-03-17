Polish premier rules out sending troops to Iran

The prime minister of Poland on Tuesday ruled out deploying military troops to Iran, saying the conflict in the region does not directly affect the country's national security.

"Warsaw has other tasks within NATO and our allies understand this," Donald Tusk said ahead of a Cabinet meeting in response to US President Donald Trump's calls for NATO allies to help secure the Strait of Hormuz.

"Poland will not send its troops to Iran," he was quoted by broadcaster TVP World as saying.

The Strait of Hormuz has been at the center of global energy market concerns since Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced its closure to most vessels amid US-Israeli attacks on the country that began on Feb. 28.

Before the war, about 20 million barrels of oil passed through the strait daily. Its disruption has driven oil prices higher.

US-Israeli attacks on Iran have so far killed around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.