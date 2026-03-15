Spain condemns ‘unacceptable’ escalation of violence in occupied West Bank

Spain on Sunday condemned the escalating violence in the occupied West Bank, criticizing illegal Israeli settlers' impunity, the killing of civilians, and attacks on mosques.

The statement came after Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian family traveling in a car, including a husband, wife, and two children aged five and seven. Two other children were injured in the incident but survived.

The Foreign Ministry expressed its "deep consternation and condemnation over the deaths."

Spain also expressed strong concern over attacks on places of worship in the West Bank, most recently the assault on the Duma mosque.

Violence in the West Bank has increased since Feb. 28, when the joint Israeli and US operation against Iran began, the statement added.

On Friday, the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reported that Israeli settlers carried out 192 attacks in the first two weeks of the Iran war, resulting in the killing of six Palestinians.

"The actions carried out with impunity by violent settlers threaten the safety and integrity of the Palestinian population, attack their property and belongings and destroy their livelihoods, such as olive groves and business infrastructure, ultimately forcing Palestinians to abandon their lands and homes," the statement continued.

The Spanish government also said it rejects the latest decisions adopted by Israeli authorities to expand settlements and control over Palestinian territory in the West Bank, which it said "constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law."

Madrid also condemned the "persecution and systemic violence" against pro-Palestinian Israeli activists.

The statement also highlighted that the war in Gaza remains lethal, with more than 650 people killed since the ceasefire, including a 5-year-old girl last Thursday.

"Spain urges the government of Israel to decisively put an end to the violence and impunity and to ensure that those responsible for these actions are held accountable before the courts," the statement added.

It said the current violence threatens the Gaza peace plan and the implementation of a two-state solution.