Ukraine says Russian strikes kill 3 in Kyiv region

Russian drone and missile strikes near Ukraine's capital killed three people and wounded several, the regional military administration said on Saturday.

"The death toll in the Kyiv region has risen to three," said Mykola Kalashnyk, the head of Kyiv region's military administration, in a post on Telegram.

In an earlier post, Kalashnyk had said a "massive attack" by drones and missiles killed two people and wounded four near the capital.

Peace talks spearheaded by the United States aiming to halt more than four years of fighting have been derailed by the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Russia's invasion sparked the bloodiest war in Europe since World War II, forcing the displacement of millions and killing hundreds of thousands of soldiers and civilians on both sides.