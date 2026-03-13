Zelenskyy arrives in Paris for talks with Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Paris on Friday for scheduled talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"The president is already in Paris," presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov told journalists, according to Ukrainian media outlets including state news agency Ukrinform.

Nykyforov said Zelenskyy's program also includes a meeting with students.

The Elysee Palace told French broadcaster BMFTV that Macron will receive Zelenskyy on Friday. This marks Zelenskyy's 11th visit to France since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The two leaders will discuss the current situation, the support of France and its European partners in helping Ukraine defend itself, and ways to increase pressure on Russia, particularly by combating its 'shadow fleet,'" the report said.





