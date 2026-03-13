Renowned historian İlber Ortaylı passes away at 78

Due to health problems, 78-year-old İlber Ortaylı had been receiving intensive care for some time at Koç University Hospital and had been intubated. His condition later worsened.

Prof. Dr. Ortaylı died despite all medical interventions.

Ortaylı had been awarded the Presidential Culture and Arts Grand Award in the field of History in 2017 for his contributions to the world of culture and arts.

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu expressed condolences in a post on social media, saying Türkiye had lost one of its important figures.

Sharing his deep sorrow over the death of Prof. Dr. İlber Ortaylı, Memişoğlu said:

"I learned with great sadness of the passing of our esteemed teacher, Prof. Dr. İlber Ortaylı, one of the most distinguished figures our country has produced. I wish God's mercy upon him and extend my condolences to his family, students and our noble nation. May he rest in peace."

CONDOLENCE MESSAGE FROM THE SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT



Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmuş, also extended his condolences for historian and author Prof. Dr. İlber Ortaylı.

In a post on social media, Kurtulmuş said:

"I learned with deep sorrow of the passing of Prof. Dr. İlber Ortaylı, one of the great historians our country has produced. With his vast knowledge of history and the analyses, research and evaluations he authored, Ortaylı left an indelible mark on the world of scholarship. I pray for God's mercy upon him and offer my condolences to his family, loved ones and students."























