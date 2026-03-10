France reiterates its deep concern over escalating violence in Lebanon

Smoke billows following an Israeli airstrike on Dahieh, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon, 10 March 2026. (EPA Photo)

France reiterated the need to ensure the protection of UN peacekeepers in Lebanon as tensions escalate between Israel and Hezbollah, while also requesting an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry stressed the safety and security of UN personnel, property, and premises must be guaranteed in accordance with international law and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Regional escalation escalated after Israel and the US launched a joint attack against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,200 victims to date, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was the supreme leader. Israel has also extended its operation against Hezbollah in Lebanon, where a ceasefire was reached in late 2024.

Refusing to surrender, Iran has retaliated with missiles and drones towards Israel as well as other countries including in the Gulf that house US military assets.

France also condemned an attack on March 6 that injured three members of the Ghanaian contingent serving with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), one of whom was seriously wounded.

"The President of the Republic condemned the unacceptable attack," the ministry said, expressing solidarity with Ghana and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured peacekeepers.

The ministry said France has requested an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in New York to address the deteriorating situation.

The government also voiced deep concern over the escalating violence and condemned Hezbollah's "irresponsible decision" to join Iranian attacks against Israel since March 1.

It called on Hezbollah to end its operations and surrender its weapons, while expressing support for Lebanese authorities following their decision on March 2 to ban Hezbollah's military and security activities.

France also urged Israel to refrain from launching a ground intervention or a sustained large-scale operation in Lebanon, stressing that the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty must be respected.

The ministry warned about the growing displacement of civilians and said France is working with Lebanese authorities and humanitarian organizations, including the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), to address humanitarian needs.

It called on all parties to exercise restraint and return to the ceasefire reached on Nov. 26, 2024, while urging compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and international humanitarian law.