Spain says US has not used and will not use bases on its soil to strike Iran

Spain's government on Monday said the US has neither used nor will use Spanish military bases to conduct attacks against Iran, insisting Madrid maintains full control over its sovereign facilities.

According to Spanish news outlet El Diario, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said in a television interview that the bases at Rota and Moron de la Frontera "are not being used" for operations linked to the Middle East conflict and that Spain will not authorize any such deployment.

"The bases of Spanish sovereignty will not be used for anything that is not within the agreement with the United States or for anything that does not fit within the charter of the United Nations," he said.

Albares reiterated that although the bases are for joint use, Spain retains ultimate authority, according to the report. He also denied that the US informed Madrid in advance of its actions, describing recent strikes as "a unilateral action outside of any collective action."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez rejected what he called "the unilateral action" by the US and Israel against Iran, warning that it contributes to "a more uncertain and hostile international order."

Albares said the escalation carries "unpredictable consequences," including disruption in the Strait of Hormuz and rising oil prices, and called for de-escalation and diplomacy.

Spain also condemned the retaliatory attacks by Iran on Gulf countries.