RUSSIA CONDEMNS US-ISRAELI ATTACKS ON TEHRAN, KILLING OF IRANS SUPREME LEADER

Russia on Sunday condemned the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, as well as the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking Iranian officials.

"The news of the death of the Supreme Leader and spiritual leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, several members of his family, and high-ranking Iranian officials as a result of missile and bomb strikes by the US and Israel has been met in Moscow with indignation and deep regret," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Moscow "resolutely and consistently" condemns the practice of political assassinations and the "hunting" of leaders of sovereign states, stressing that such actions contradict the basic principles of civilized interstate relations and grossly violate international law.

The ministry noted that as a result of the ongoing hostilities, the number of civilian casualties is continuously rising, and serious damage is being inflicted on civilian infrastructure.

"It is reported that during retaliatory Iranian strikes on US military bases in Arab countries of the Persian Gulf and as a result of air defense operations, international airports in Dubai and Kuwait City, seaports, high-rise buildings, and hotels in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia have been affected," the statement read.

The ministry warned that a halt to navigation in the Strait of Hormuz could lead to a cessation of hydrocarbon exports from the region and create a significant imbalance in global oil and gas markets.

In a separate statement, the ministry confirmed that the Russian Embassy in Iran is operating normally, with no stray strikes or other incidents recorded on its territory.

The Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv strongly recommended that Russian citizens in Israel "remain calm and vigilant, strictly follow the safety instructions of the Israeli authorities, stay near safe places, and, if necessary, not leave them until notified by local authorities."

"Those who have the opportunity are recommended to leave Israel until the situation normalizes," the embassy added.

- Russian human rights commissioner condemns 'act of aggression'

In a separate statement, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova strongly condemned the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, describing them as an "act of armed aggression."

"We note with deep concern the act of armed aggression by the US and Israel against sovereign Iran. This operation, involving massive strikes on civilian infrastructure in Tehran and other cities, has claimed the lives of many peaceful civilians — women and children," she said.

Moskalkova warned that the US and Israeli actions are "fraught with a humanitarian catastrophe in the region and immeasurable suffering for the Iranian people."

"We expect international institutions to provide an impartial assessment of the consequences of these strikes, including humanitarian and environmental risks, and to develop measures to prevent further escalation," she added.

- Moscow rejects reports of Russian vessel being hit

The Russian Ministry of Transport rejected media reports claiming a Russian tanker was hit in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that it continues to monitor the situation of Russian vessels in the conflict zone.

"In the context of the escalating conflict in the Middle East, the Russian Ministry of Transport, together with Rosmorrechflot, has ensured the prompt receipt of information about vessels under the Russian flag located in the conflict zone — currently there are 32 of them," the ministry said.

It stated that the necessary information was conveyed to all vessels using satellite communication channels.

"Constant communication is maintained with the vessels, and their locations are automatically monitored every hour. No incidents have been recorded involving vessels under the Russian flag in this area," it added.





