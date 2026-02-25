Macron names new head of crisis-hit Louvre Museum

Experienced French art historian Christophe Leribault will take over as the new director of the ailing Louvre Museum, the French government announced on Wednesday.



President Emmanuel Macron named Leribault as the incoming Louvre boss following the resignation of Laurence des Cars, government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon said after a Cabinet meeting.



Macron trusted that Leribault - who currently heads the Palace of Versailles near Paris, one of France's most visited cultural landmarks - would be able to calm the months-long crisis at the Louvre.



Des Cars stepped down on Tuesday, around four months after the infamous theft of jewels worth millions from the museum. The museum has also been hit by a tickets scandal and staff strikes.



In a statement, the Élysée Palace described her resignation as "an act of responsibility."





The Louvre directorship is considered one of the country's most important cultural posts.



Leribault previously served as director of the Musée d'Orsay and the Petit Palais in Paris. Earlier in his career, he worked in the Louvre's graphics department.



At the Louvre, Leribault will be tasked with tackling the modernization and strengthening of the security in the prestigious building.