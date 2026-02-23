European governments warn citizens in Mexico to stay indoors after surge in violence

A view of a burning truck, allegedly set on fire by organised crime groups in response to an operation to arrest a high-priority security target, on a highway near Acatlan de Juarez, Jalisco state, Mexico on February 22, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Several European governments have issued urgent travel and safety warnings to their nationals in Mexico following reports of armed clashes, roadblocks, and violent incidents in multiple states after a major security operation against organized crime.

The UK Foreign Office urged British citizens to remain indoors and avoid non-essential travel after "serious security incidents" were reported on Feb. 22 in the western state of Jalisco, including in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, following a federal law-enforcement operation in the municipality of Tapalpa.

Authorities in Puerto Vallarta have advised residents to stay inside and warned that routes to airports may be blocked.

Belgium's Embassy in Mexico similarly advised travelers to avoid unnecessary travel in Jalisco, saying highway closures could occur and urging citizens to monitor reliable local media until the situation stabilizes.

Italy's Embassy in Mexico reported roadblocks, shootings, and other violent episodes, particularly in Jalisco, Guanajuato, and Michoacan, and recommended that Italian nationals, residents, and tourists avoid non-essential movement, especially in several western and northern states.

The embassy also advised citizens to avoid gatherings, stay away from security operations, and closely follow official instructions.

France issued comparable guidance, urging its nationals in Jalisco, particularly in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, and Tapalpa, to exercise extreme caution and remain indoors while security operations are underway.

French authorities also warned of incidents in neighboring states, including Michoacan, Nayarit, Colima, Aguascalientes, and Tamaulipas.

Travel alerts intensified following reports that cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," died after being seriously injured during transport following an operation. He had long been considered one of Mexico's most powerful drug traffickers.

Foreign ministries advised citizens across affected regions to avoid areas where law enforcement is operating, limit movement, stay alert to surroundings, and call emergency services if necessary, as authorities continue security operations.

Mexican federal security forces on Sunday carried out a military operation targeting the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in the town of Tapalpa, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) south of Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state. Reports said cartel leader El Mencho was killed during the clash.

Following the operation, many road blockades and incidents of vehicle and business arson were reported in Jalisco and other states, described as possible retaliation by the criminal organization.

The Jalisco state government urged residents to remain at home, suspended public transportation, and activated a "red alert" amid threats to public safety.

Violence has escalated across several states in Mexico in recent days.