UKRAINES ZELENSKYY IMPOSES NEW SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday imposed new sanctions targeting Russian firms and individuals linked to Moscow.

The new measures target those who supply, develop, produce, or maintain equipment, electronics, and parts for Russia's defense industry, said an official statement.

"The package includes 46 Russian citizens, 2 Iranian citizens, and 44 Russian companies servicing Russia's military-industrial complex," it said.

Kyiv alleges the Iranians helped bypass restrictions by supplying aircraft parts.

The sanctions also target 225 ship captains accused of exporting Russian oil products. The captains come from 11 nations, including Russia, India, and the Philippines.

The measures come just days before the Ukraine war, which began in 2022, is due to hit the four-year mark on Tuesday.





