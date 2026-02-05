EU urges US to follow its suit at humanitarian funding by reversal of USAID cuts

A European Commissioner urged the US to reverse cuts to its foreign aid programs on Thursday, stressing the importance of global humanitarian assistance, after tech billionaire Elon Musk posted about wealth and happiness on his US social media platform X.

"Whoever said "money can't buy happiness" really knew what they were talking about," Musk wrote.

Hadja Lahbib, commissioner for equality, preparedness and crisis management, retorted: "Elon, you're right: money can't buy happiness. But it can buy food, water, and medicine for starving children. That's why the EU is proud to be the world's #1 humanitarian donor. Over €1.9 billion ($2.2 billion) this year alone. Time to reverse USAID cuts!"

The US administration, under President Donald Trump, announced last year that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) would cease implementing foreign assistance programs, with responsibilities transferred to the State Department.

The move followed efforts to downsize USAID, including contract cancellations, mass terminations and placing the majority of its global workforce on administrative leave.

Established in 1961, USAID managed more than $40 billion in fiscal year 2023.