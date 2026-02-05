Iraq backs Iran-US negotiations in Oman, foreign minister says

Iraq supports negotiations between Iran and the US scheduled to take place in Oman, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Thursday.

"The region is going through a sensitive phase that requires resolving problems through dialogue and negotiations, away from the logic of violence," Hussein told a joint news conference with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot in Baghdad, as cited by the state news agency INA.

He praised the "strong security, military and intelligence coordination between Iraq and France, as well as cooperation in combating human trafficking."

Hussein said Iraq's Defense Ministry has signed a contract with French company Thales to purchase military radar systems, and welcomed the participation of French companies in the upcoming 49th Baghdad International Fair.

"Keeping the region away from the flames of war is a duty for all countries," Hussein said, adding that Iraq welcomes the talks between Iranian and US representatives, set to be held Friday in Oman.

The comments come as Iran and the US prepare to meet for talks on Tehran's nuclear program on Friday in the Omani capital Muscat. The negotiations had been cast into doubt earlier this week, but a White House official confirmed to Anadolu that they would, in fact, be taking place.

The planned talks come amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran fueled by an American military buildup in the Persian Gulf and repeated threats of military action by President Donald Trump.

In recent days, several countries have stepped in and offered to mediate between Tehran and Washington to ease tensions, with Türkiye playing a particularly active role.

The US and its ally Israel accuse Iran of seeking to produce nuclear weapons, while Tehran says its nuclear program is designed for peaceful purposes, including electricity generation.